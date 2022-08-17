Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal could go south

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Will the Netflix deal make or break Prince Harry and Meghan?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first came to the United States they were hot property and everyone seemed to want a piece of them. Tyler Perry allowed them to stay in one of his mansions, Oprah interviewed them and Netflix gave the Royal couple a sweet deal of reportedly one hundred million US dollars but according to the Daily Mail Royal commentator Daniella Elser has warned that the couple's fortunes could quickly dry up.

There are two factors that are important in this situation and they are the stats of the streaming service and how relevant the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at this present time. Netflix is attempting to recover from a loss of over a million subscribers and the couple may no longer be the top commodity they once were when they first came to the States.

Prince Harry and Meghan still have many followers as well as detractors and haters but to coin a phrase "The newness may have worn off." Elser has gone so far as to say that if they do not live up to the expectations of the Netflix docuseries their income could dry up "faster than a California Lake. Elser claims the finances of the Duke and Duchess have swung as wildly as those of the streaming service ad she suggests both will be in big trouble if the partnership does not work out the way it was expected.

Time will tell all

Us Magazine gave a breakdown of what the Royal couple are supposed to be doing for Netflix. There will be Heart of Invictus that will follow stories of resilience and competitors on their journey to Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which is set to take place this year. Next up is Pearl, an animated series following the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history.

It's one thing for the public to read online articles, pay attention to their every move, purchase the books that have been written about the couple and watch them in an interview with Oprah It is something altogether different from the to watch a series on a streaming service where there are no revelations and no gossip. Time will tell whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be successful and increase their own fortune as well as those of Netflix or if Elser is correct and the docuseries will lead to a downturn.