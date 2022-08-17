A second Cookout is coming to Roanoke

Cookout Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Cookout is expandng in the Star City

Cookout fast food was founded in 1989 in Greensboro, North Carolina and the chain has expanded and now has 290 locations in over 100 cities in the Sotheastern US..There are restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginica, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. In he Star City there is crrently one location which is at 1423 Hershberger Road, NW next to McDonalds and across the street from Taco Bell but this is about to change.

If perhaps you have been wishing for a location on the south side of town you are about to have that wish granted as asecond Cookout is coming to Roanoke.It will be located at 2809 Franklin Road SW in the old Long John Silvers building which is good news for that area. The Greensboro-based fast food chain purchased the 2,088-square-foot locatio for $590,000, from Impact Tax Group according to WSLS10. The chain is popular for having 40 different flavors of milkshakes and earlier restaurants had a walk up window and did not have dine in eating.

Changes have been made to Cookout

Some of the newer Cookouts do have dine in space but all locations have two drive through windows. The privately owned chain was founded by Morris Reaves whose son Jeremy Reaves is the CEO The chain offers a Cheerwine a North Carolina based drink at all of it's locations.and the menu is grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and North Carolina barbecue, chicken sandwiches and qeusadillas..