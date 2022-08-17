Wendy Williams allegedly asking for boycott of Sherri Shepherd's new talk show

Sherri Shepherd and Wendy Williams Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Wendy Williams is accused of launching an attack against her replacement

The Wendy Williams talk show was canceled due to the host's health issues and inability to perform her duties. Guest hosts were utilized to complete the 2021-2022 season and in September the time slot will be filled by Sherri Shepherd who promises to be kinder to guests and hosts. Now, according to the Sun Williams is asking her famous friends and former guests to boycott Sherri's show.

In recent weeks Wendy has appeared in public after being out of the spotlight for close to a year. looking thin and disheveled. and She has made statements that have fans concerned about her mental health. She is said to be estranged from her son Kevin Hunter Jr. and being controlled by her new manager Will Selby.

Sherri Shepherd is taking the high road

Shepherd told DailyMail . "Let’s be clear, I’m not a mean person at all!" Sherri "I'm all about positive energy. I’m about joy. I’m about kindness and laughter. Anyone that knows me will tell you just that." She said not to expect any "mean jabs" from her new talk show, because she desires to embody a positive spirit.

The actress went on to say "As a celebrity myself, I know what it’s like to not feel safe appearing on a show or hoping a host doesn’t try to have a gotcha-moment with you. "It will be a celebrity-friendly zone on Sherri." Some may see this as a jab at Wendy whose Hot Topics segment often addressed the personal business of the rich and famous and at times put her guests on the spot.

Wendy fans remain concerned

Wendy is supposed to be hosting a new Podcast and many of her fans said they were excited about the venture. Sherry Shepherd has made it clear that she is taking the high road and looking forward to a talk show that is filled with positivity even as the woman she has replaced seems to want to drag her down. If indeed the new center is gest friendly Sheri cold find that celebrities are eager to appear. Meanwhile, Wendy Williams supporters are growing more concerned by the day and wondering who will intervene and when to help the former host.