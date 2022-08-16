Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in need

Lybnchburg Hillcats Screenshot Cheryl E Preston

Deer meat feeds the hungry

There have been a number of organizations in the past few weeks in the Roanoke/ Lynchburg area that are doing what they can to improve life for the less fortunate. Local businesses are raising funds to feed the hungry, assist the homeless, aid orphans, and supply back-to-school needs. Now, the Lynchburg Hillcats the Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians baseball team is doing its part. This Thursday, August 17 the local team will sponsor Hunters for the Hungry night at the Lynchburg Hillcats game.

Organizers of the event are asking fans to come to the game wearing their favorite camouflage apparel and paint the park camo.. There will be raffles, prizes, and benefits for sponsors. The proceeds from the evening will be used towards meat processing fees from donated deer that will feed the hungry.

Compassion for mankind drives the event

Gary Arrington, the director of Hunters for the Hungry. told WDBJ 7 “We want to make sure that every deer that a hunter or farmer makes available to us, that we can take that deer, and then we can use that God-given, renewable, natural resource to take care of His most precious resource, and that’s our fellow man,”

The Hunters for the Hungry website makes an appeal for everyone to come out and support the team, while enjoying the game, and participating in the raffles which offer 50 prizes, the silent auction, and a 50/50 that all will raise funds to feed deer to those in need.

The fun takes place at Calvin Caldwell, Bank of the James Stadium, 3180 Fort Avene in Lynchburg. The gates open at 6 p.m. while the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30. You can obtain more information about the event is available by clicking here. General admission is $8.00.