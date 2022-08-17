Dragon Ball Z is now a part of Fortnite

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxuUI_0hJUCFhA00
Dragonball FortniteScreenshot Cheryl Preston

Dragon Ball and Fortnite unite

Can anyone say "Doble prizes?" Fans of Dragon Ball Z and Fortnite are excited because the two have become one. "A new “Power Unleashed!” tab has arrived in-game, full of Quests and rewards". This new event page is available to all players and will track your rising Power Level as you complete new limited-time Dragon Ball Quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island experiences. and Battle Royale.

Perhaps you already viewed the leaked video and know what everyone else is just finding out. Your skills in strength, agility, and focus will be tested by seven sets of Quests and with each training set you complete, you will earn a Dragon Ball and raise your Power Level. You will unlock amazing rewards like Sprays, Emotes, the Dragon Radar Back Bling, and Battle Pass levels The Power Unleashed Quests and their rewards will only be available until August 30, 2022, at 4 AM ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCKdg_0hJUCFhA00
Dragon Ball Z FortniteScreenshot Cheryl Preston

Bonuses galore

A bonus is that Four iconic characters from DBZ Son Goku, Beerus, Vegeta, and Bulma, are now in-game. As a side note, the in-game rewards Shenron Glider and Dragon Radar Back Bling "are not exclusive to Power Unleashed and may be available later in the Item Shop for purchase".

From August 16 until September 17, 2022, fans of the Dragon Ball Super series, as well as those who are just discovering it for the first time, can board a cruise ship created by the team at Vysena Studios, and chill out while watching select Dragon Ball Super episodes! You can find the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival in Discover, or you can watch a specific episode by using one of the Island codes by clicking on the above link.

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
