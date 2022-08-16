Christel Khalil celebrates 2 decades as Lily Winters on The Young and the Restless

Christel Khalil Video Screenshot Cheryl E Preston

Christel Khalil celebrates two decades on The Young and the Restless

Christel Khalil has spent two decades portraying Lily Winters on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. Her character is a fan favorite and viewers were troubled when the actress chose recurring status in 2018. The character went to jail and was only seen sporadically and viewers were elated when Khalil went on contract again. Upon her return to Genoa City, Lily's entire life had changed. Her teenage twins went away to college, she divorced Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and began dating Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), and is now working for Hamilton Winters.

Khalil, 34, told TV Insider that she was too young for the teen storylines 20 years ago when she began on The Young ad the Restless. Her contract was for three years so she left when it was p at age 17 in 2005. The actress shared that tshe moved away from home bt was bored so she returned to Y&R a year later.

Khalil has been honored for her work on The Young and the Restless

Khalil has won several awards for her portrayal of Lily. I 2008 she received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series and in 2012 she won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. She is also proud of the work she has done with two specific storylines.

At only 15 years old, she had a storyline with Greg Rikaart, (Kevin Fisher), whom Lily met on the internet and fell in love with. Kevin gave Lily got chlamydia and was also abusive. Khalil is also mentioned her work when Lily was dealing with ovarian cancer and said she did a lot of research on the subject so she could do an accurate portrayal.

Christel Khalil additional information

On Twitter The Young and the Restless paid tribute to Khalil and she, in turn, honored her fans who she said made it all possible for her. the soap vet was born Christel Adnana Mina Khalil on November 30, 1987. In 1996 a 9-year-old Christel appeared in an episode of Family Matters where Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) her adopted brother on Y&R portrayed Little Richie. She has also appeared in That's So Raven, Malcolm in the Middle, and the Johnny Britt video Beautiful Queen.

Christel was in the Lifetime thriller Sorority Stalker and the independent comedy film We Need to Talk. She married Stephen Hensley in 2008 and the couple has a son but they divorced in 2011. According to Wikipedia Khalil moved to Toronto in 2019 to be near her then-boyfriend Canadian businessman Sam Restagno.

The actress stated she went on recurring stats on Y&R for personal reasons but spoilers suggested that along with Eliene Davidson (Ashley Abbott) the actress was having trouble with then head writer Mal Young. Khalil moved back to Los Angeles in 2020 and new head writer Josh Griffith got her to return on contract as Lily.

Congratulations to Christel Khalil for 20 years as Lily Winters on The Young and the Restless.