Local farmers are helping the community to eat healthily

Local farmers are doing their part for the commnity

Local farmers in the Roanoke Valley are doing what hey can to keep fresh fruits and vegetables in the are but are experiencing supply and demand issues. The issues stem from the pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand. Local vendors.look to National Famers market week as an opportunity to show how much value they bring to our hometowns.

Cam Terry a Roanoke City resident quit his job in film to become a farmer.and made a film that changed his mind about the food system, and putting down his camera to pick up a shovel. he shared the following with WDBJ 7:

“I started growing food in my backyard just for myself and for friends and families,” said Terry. “And after of 5 or 6 years of doing that I realize how rewarding that was that process of growing food and sharing it with people you love, and I figure it might make a way for me to make a living. Terry provides vegetables for the weekly Grandin Village Farmers Market and says 40 different varieties of vegetables are grown throughout the year.

Local residents turn to farming as a profession

News 7 says that "during the pandemic, many turned to farming as a hobby" and Terry revealed that supply chains were unable to keep up with the increased demand for seeds. Prices increased and have not decreased. Terry added “Commercial growers are having to pick different varieties for the time being until some of that demand relaxes in the market,”

The Grandin Village Farmers Market led to the creation of LEAP. the Local Environmental Agriculture Program. Christina Nifong is the Director of Marketing and she told News 7 that inflation, increasing gas and feed prices, and the pandemic took a toll on local farmers but she believes that .“Most of the vendors here I think are doing everything they can to not pass that cost along to the customers or to do it as gentle way as possible.”

Thanks to LEAP multiple farmers’ markets are encouraging "sustainability and access to local food and are attempting to be a solution for these same problems". One way they help is a benefit that is given to families that are on WIC, Medicaid and SNAP. These individuals can show up at a leap market, farmers market, and 100 other outlets in the Commonwealth. show their cards and get double food for whatever they spend.The Grandin Village Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays until Mid-November..