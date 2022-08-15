When Calls the Heart has been renewed by Hallmark for season 10

When Calls the Heart Screen shot

How it all began for When Calls the Heart

When Calls the Heart is an American television drama series, on the Hallmark Network that was inspired by Janette Oake's book of the same name. this came from Oake's Canadian West series and was developed by Michael Landon Jr. whose father Michael Landon created the NBC series Little House on the Prairie and Highway to Heaven. WCTH began airing on the Hallmark Channel on January 11, 2014, in the United States, and on April 16, 2014, in Canada on Super Channel.

The town was called Coal Valley in season one but changed to Hope Valley in season two after the cola mine closed. There is exciting news for soap fans who enjoy this Hallmark gem and have been waiting for news about the future of the series. Soaps She knows has confirmed that WCTH will be back for the 10th season. Fans have eagerly awaited after each season-ending for announcements that the popular show would be renewed. The network didn’t make the announcement immediately after the end of season nine in May, as they had done the previous year.

WKTK fans were nervous

Viewers were on edge and when one concerned fan enquired the Hallmark Channel responded with “We will make an announcement right here when we have more information about season 10! Thanks for your patience, Hearties!” On June 17, devotees finally heard the words they had been waiting for: “Season 10 will happen.”

Showbiz Cheatsheet revealed that Hallmark fans were becoming disgruntled with the network. It had been announced that a new series titled Ride would soon premiere and When Calls the Heart fans were troubled that nothing had been said about the show. Now everyone can relax and look forward to what is coming. Erin Krakow who produces and stars in said the following to PEOPLE.

“I’m feeling very grateful. I’m really happy. I’m very proud, excited to get to spend more time in Hope Valley with all of these people I really care about and it’s just mind-blowing to think about a decade of When Calls the Heart. It’s really pretty amazing. I’m really happy.” She also acknowledged her excitement related to what is to come in Hope Valley and all the fans who are ready to take the journey.

There is no end in sight for this series

Lisa Hamilton Daily the executive producer of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, made the following statement. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

When Calls the Heart is a popular series and the fans are very loyal although there has been controversy and sadness related to Hallmark and three of the stars. Lori Loughlin (Abigail Stanton Hogan) went to prison in 2019 due to her role in the college admission scandals. It had been reported that she was fired and her scenes edited from season six. Loughlin served her time and later appeared in a Hallmark spin-off When Hope Calls in 2021.

Controversy as Hallmark actors go to GAC

Some of the actors jumped ship earlier this year from the Hallmark Channel and now are filming movies for GAC (Great American Country) which was created after differences of opinion related to a commercial on the parent company featuring a gay couple. Series star Jack Wagoner (Bill Avery) and his ex-wife Kristina Wagoner (Nora Avery seasons 2 and 3) recently announced the death of their son Harrison Wagoner who was found unresponsive in a parking lot in LA. The duo has set up a scholarship fund in Harrison's name and acknowledged he lost his battle with drug addiction.

Fans have been devastated and sending love and prayers to the couple. In spite of the changes in the network and the sadness upon hearing of the death of Harrison, Wagoner fans are optimistic and excited that season 10 of When Calls the Heart is being produced and look forward to watching it. Filming for season 10 began on July 22. and episodes will possibly be available for viewing in early 2023.