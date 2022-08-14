Shell Danielson after leaving General Hospital and Dominique Stanton behind

Shell Danielson Screenshot

Shell Danielson portrayed Dominique Stanton in General Hospital.

Shell Danielson is known for her role as Dominique Stanton in General Hospital from 1991-1993. Her character died of a brain tumor but she appeared as a Christmas ghost in 1997. From December of 1997-January 1998, she also played a spirit. The character has been mentioned recently in Port Charles because Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) came to town and now has admitted that Dominique gave birth to him before she married Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner).

General Hospital fans are not sure where this storyline is headed and are hoping Dominique does not show up alive and well somewhere.

does not show up alive and well somewhere. Fans are enjoying Scott's romance with Lies brecht (Kathlene Gati) and are hoping they make it for the long hall. Danielson mentioned her former character when she spoke with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the inaugural Soap Con Live fan event.

Danielson loves Dominique.

“Dominique was a wonderful character,” she said. “Gloria Monty had brought me in and I was originally paired with John J. York, who is such a wonderful human being and a person to work with. They segued her over with Scotty (Kin) and I was thrilled with that too. They had written an amazing love story for my character and “Thank you so much for loving Dominique and Scotty. Thank you for going on a journey with us and still remembering her. Thanks for holding our love story in your hearts,”

Danielson was a part of the Soap Con Live General Hospital “Love & Tragedy” panel, in 2021 which was streamed on The Locher Room’s YouTube channel. The actress said she was thrilled to see e Brad Maule, (ex-Tony Jones) Jackie Zeman,(Bobbie Spencer) and Shriner who during an interview with Soap Opera Digest said Dominique was killed off because Danielson chose to leave the ABC soap.

The actress went on to other roles after leaving General Hospital including three films:

Blindfold Acts of Obsession in 1994 as a young Female Addict

Someone to Die Fo in1995 as Lydia Kellerman

Casper A Spirited Beginning in1997 as a Newscaster.

Rusty A Dog's Tale in 1988.

She was also in the television series:

The actress was born Shelly Diane Danielson on September 25th, 1962 and she is married to Harry Gerald Lewis. There are no additional references to Shell Danielson to any work the actress has done since The Young ad the Restless. Be sure to tune in to General Hospital on weekday afternoons to find out what Cody is up to in regard to Dominique Stanton.