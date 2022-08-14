Soap actress Robyn Griggs has passed away

Robyn Griggs and Mark Wiley Screenshot

Soap vet Robyn Griggs has passed away

Soap Hub is reporting that actress Robin Griggs who portrayed Maggie Corey on Another World has died. It was reported only a few days ago that the 49-year-old had gone into hospice care after battling ovarian cancer since 2020. An August 13 post on her Facebook page said the following: “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” Her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, added on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”

Robyn was a native of Pennsylvania and a child actor who appeared as Molly in the Broadway production of Annie. She later portrayed the title character of Orphan Anne in Off-Broadway shows when she was only 13 years old. In 1991 Griggs made her daytime debut on ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Stephanie Hobarton and from 1993-’95 she had a role on ANOTHER WORLD as Maggie Cory.

Career and later years

During her time on soaps, Griggs earned a Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress in a Daytime Series for her work OLTL and was nominated as an Outstanding Scene Stealerat the 1994 Soap Opera Digest Awards for her performances on AW.

In later years she appeared in the independent horror films Ghost Tour, and Zombiegeddon. She was the host of the horror convention Twisted Nightmare Weekend and also recorded a concept CD titled Love's Young Nightmare. In 2013 Griggs married professional golfer Mark Wiley and they reportedly hve 3 children.