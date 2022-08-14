The Salem Fair and Northwest Ace Hardware donated to more than $7,000 to 127 Place

127 Place Screenshot Cheryl Preston

127 Place receives significant donation

According to the Facebook page, 127 Place was created by Ray and Kelli Moore who say they felt God's calling to support local churches and facilitate new orphan care ministries. across the state and region. They assist individual families and churches in making a dynamic difference in the lives of orphans through foster care, adoption, and global orphan care".

The Christian-based non-profit for orphans in Southwest Virginia recently received a donation $7,775 from a collaboration between the Salem Fair and Northwest Ace Hardware. WFXIR News is reporting that Northwest Ace Hardware stores raised money by selling hundreds of “Megapass” advance unlimited ride wristband tickets for the Salem Fair this past June.

Advanced Salem Fair passes made the difference

Salem City officials told the local Fox News channel that the pre-sales of the wristbands is what enabled the owners of the Hardware stores to be able to donate the money. Salem Director of Civic Facilities Wendy Delano told WFXIR that the pre-sales of the passes for the fair were a big hit and added:

“Buying the passes early not only allowed fairgoers to save money, but it also provided a donation back to this deserving organization. This is truly a win-win for all involved and this is just one more way that the Salem Fair and Northwest Ace Hardware are supporting our community.”

127 place has a heart for foster children

127 Place assists children who are in need but not able to help themselves. Nathan Overstreet, Vice President of Northwest Ace Hardware told WFXIR “The Salem Fair’s positive impact on the region for more than three decades really compels us to partner with them.” According to Salem City officials, there are 5,000 children in the Commonwealth who are in foster care. This was confirmed by the Washington Post in a 2021 survey.

According to Ryan Moore 127 Place Executive Director, "Roanoke has the largest population of children in foster care “by far”. “If we can support families so that children do not go into foster care in the first place, that will be a victory for everyone,”. “We want to support grandparents and other family members who take children to keep them out of foster care.”



