Kids Square celebrates 5 years in downtown Roanoke

Kids Square Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Kids Square has made a difference for 5 years

Kids Square children's museum is located at 1 Market Street SE in downtown Roanoke on the first floor of Center in the Square. it is part of the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum. whose purpose is to further Center in the Square’s mission "to enhance education, economic development and quality of life."

On Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm there was a 5-year celebration. New activities for fun ad learning were unveiled and the museum introduced new exhibits and fun characters with the help of The Branch Group. Additional areas where children can now play include a pizza-making kitchen, a new hair salon, and a construction zone where a crane can be used to lift items, load and dump rocks on a dump truck, lay bricks, and build a house.

Children enjoy a unique experience

Felicia Branham is the Executive Director of Kid’s Square and she told News 10 the following" “We really have a great opportunity here to watch children kind of maneuver around the museum, experience real careers that are happening and taking place as they play.”

Kids Square offers a unique experience where children and families have "interactive exploration opportunities in a playful environment"., Kids learn through pretend play and hands-on experience. and pretend play. Kids Square is open Tuesday-Saturdays from 10 am - 5 pm and Sundays from 1 pm-5 pm. and are closed on Mondays. Admission is $9.00 for ages 1 and up plus fees. According to the Facebook page s a special Birthday celebration on Monday, August 15 BOGO will be available where you purchase one ticket at regular price and get a second one free.