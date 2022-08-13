Virginia International Raceway prepares for largest race of the year

IMSA heading to Virginia Screenshot Cheryl Preston

IMSA is heading to our area

The Virginia International Raceway is preparing for something huge. They will be hosting their largest race of the year the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at VIR is a three-day sportscar racing is expected to bring about 30,000 fans from all over the country to the area. The series begins on August 26 and Mike Rose VIR marketing director says it is the biggest event of the year. Ross added: "We’re one of only twelve tracks in the country that are lucky enough to host IMSA. They bring the big show. It’s going to be a great time.”

VIR sent out a press release to make sure everyone is aware that the IMSA is coming over the next month. Rose added “We have a ton of people that we’re going to welcome to southside Virginia. We’re going to be able to showcase everything that’s going on here with all the great things in the River District, the things happening in Halifax to everywhere in between.”

Local retailers will profit

Rose seemed excited as he told WDBJ News that the race will increase tourism throughout the entire region. “We go into retailers all the time,” added Rose. “Whenever they see VIR on my shirt or my hat or anything of that nature, they always are like, ‘oh gosh, thank you guys for bringing so many people here’. They’ll spill out much more than just on the VIR property”

IMSA driver Mike Skeen said: "Being from Charlotte it’s pretty close. So, I’ve got lots of friends and family that always come out, and it’s obviously a beautiful facility lots of for everybody to hangout. It’s my favorite track, too. It’s really fun to drive, and there’s great racing here. So, it’s always a fun stop on the calendar,”