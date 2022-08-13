Kings Dominion Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of events

Kings Dominion has released a lineup of events for the fall season. The amusement park sits on 400- acres and is located in Doswell Virginia off I-95. The park boasts more than sixty rides, attractions, and shows, a soak city, including twelve- world-class roller coasters, and a top-rated 20-acre waterpark.

Halloween Haunt

This year’s Haunt will be on selected nights between September 24 and October 30.f it will feature a "ghoulish lineup" of thrilling rides, terrifying scare zones, haunted mazes, and promise the spookiest live shows ever. There is a warning that this Halloween event is too intense for young children so parental discretion is advised.

The Great Pumpkin Fest

This will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from Septemebr 24-October 30 and guests of all ages can join the PEANUTS gang for exciting fall fun at The Great Pumpkin Fest! This should bring back memories of Linus and Lucy sitting in the pumpkin patch awaiting the arrival of the Great Pumpkin as the other children went out for trick or treat. There will be hay mazes, pumpkin painting, ghostly games, and live entertainment that is not-so-scary plus more.

Winterfest

This celebration takes place from November 25 – January 1 and in honor of the most wonderful time of the year, the park will be transformed into a winter wonderland with "millions of shimmering lights, breathtaking décor, and lavish displays." You can visit the Kings Dominion events page to see the amusement park's full calendar.