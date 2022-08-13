Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partners

Feeding Southwest Virginia offers fruits and veggies for local children Marisol Benitez Unsplash

Local food drive is successful

Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrated its local partners on Friday, August 12th. Delta Dental, Carilion Clinic, and Freedom First donated 10,000 dollars and2,000 pounds of food that was collected during the past two weeks. FSV president Pamela Irvine said the donations from the three organizations came just in the nick of time for some needy families and will help feed 100,000 families during the winter months when utility bills increase.

According to the website, every dollar of the donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia provides five healthy meals. The organization says that those supporting their feeding programs are ensuring that "no matter the age, health, or location of our families in communities from Danville to Wise to Roanoke, they will get the food they need to stay healthy". There is a Mobile Food Pantry, which goes into rural neighbors, and local participating libraries feed children, year-round.

Local libraries offer feed and read programs

Through Roanoke, City libraries since 2018 Feeding Southwest Virginia offers children a nutritious snack at 11:00 am and then a delicious dinner at 4:00 pm during the summer. Prior to COVID FSV food truck parked outside the libraries at designated times to offer an afternoon meal. Now the healthy food is placed in a brown bag. There will be only one meal in the afternoons once the school year begins.

In 2021 there was an event where a children's farmers market visited libraries and allowed kids to budget their own money and pick out wholesome fresh foods to take home.