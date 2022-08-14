The Festival of India in Elmwood Park Saturday evening

The Indian Heritage Festival Screenshot Cheryl Preston

The Festival of India is back in downtown Roanoke

The India Heritage Society will present The Festival of India in Elmwood Park for the 14th straight year in the Roanoke Valley. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13th from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. There will be food dancing, fun, and a celebration of Indian culture with various displays and the organizers say they are always excited to share with the Roanoke community.

Sunny Shah, a board member of the India Heritage Society told WDBJ7 “Indian culture, it is a rich culture we have and an ancient culture that we want to share with the community,”

Celebrating India's independence

Shah says the hope for the Festival of India is that people will appreciate the "many cultures that make up the Roanoke Valley". He went on to say: ”It will be diversity and unity in this area in the Roanoke Valley, they will take that. We all are together, we are sharing of a culture and we are grateful to the community for welcoming us, at the same time we are welcoming them.”

This year's Festival of India will also be highlighting the 76th anniversary of India’s independence, and the focus will be on the freedom fighters of India. At midnight on August 15, 1947 an agreement was signed that ended 200 years of British rule and was hailed by Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi as the “noblest act of the British nation.”

.Admission to The Festival of India is free but there will be a wide variety of food and other items that can be purchased.