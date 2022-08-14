Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and his uncertain future

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Archie has baggage ot of his own making

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6th 2019 with strikes against him before he entered the world that could carry over into his future. He is seventh in line to the British throne but will not receive the same level of respect and honor as his Royal cousins the children of Prince William. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked away from life as senior Royals and essentially cut ties with the Hosue of Windsor which puts a distance between Archie ad his kin across the pond.

Although his father is a prince Archie will never bear that title thanks to what has been written In a 1917 letter. King George V declared that the great-grandchildren of the reigning monarch would no longer be princes or princesses, except for the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales. This is why Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William, automatically became a prince, but not Archie, even though they are both great-grandsons of the Queen.

It is duly noted that in spite of this ruling Prince George's sister is referred to as Princess Charlotte and his younger brother is known as Prince Louis which seems to be a breach of the rule. Queen Elizabeth could change this but to date, she has not.

Archie's ethnicity may always be an issue even though he looks white

Archie's mother Meghan Markle is biracial and his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland is clearly African American. There are haters who have targeted this child from birth simply because of his mixed ethnicity. Thankfully for the child's sake, he has his father's complexion and bright red hair. He also looks just like Prince Harry did at the same age. At least the one thing that the hating public cannot do is deny that he is his father's son.

Prince Harry has grown up in the shadow of rumors that his mother Princess Diana had an affair with Major James Hewit and that Harry's red hair and seeming disdain for the Royal life is because Prince Charles is not his father. Harry will have enough to deal with because of the constant reminders that he is not a Eurpean Caucasian blueblood like his cousins and the fact that his parents left the Royal life to live in America.

Archie's future is filled with possibility

Could Archie grow up and one day resent the sacrifices his parents de to protect him from racism and indifference? Might he wonders what his life would have been like if he had been raised in the UK? The Internet is filled with articles that are negative against Prince Harry and Meghan so their children can one day read them all.

Should Archie have an occasion to spend time with his Royal cousins will they point out that he is "black" and not really one of them? How will he identify himself considering he looks Caucaasian but society will consider him a person of color?How will he react to finding out that someone in the family (rumored to be Prince Charles) had concerns about his complexion?

Will this child grow up needing protection from those who would do him harm because they don't believe he or his mother belong in the Royal family? The future for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is uncertain because although he carries the Royal family name he may never be able to claim rights that should have been his upon birth. His mother's racial identity and his father's choice to walk away from Royal life may always present a problem.