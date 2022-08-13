Meghan Markle's friend Omid Scobie expresses concern for her safety

Harry Meghan and children Screenshot

Omid Scobie insists Meghan Markle needs protection

Omid Scobie the co-author of Finding Freedom and a friend of Meghan Markle says she ad her family deserve protection from those who would harm them. He points out that last year on Christmas Day there was a threat to the life of Queen Elizabeth II when 19-year-old Jaswant Singh Chailmade his way onto the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Chailmade, was armed with a loaded crossbow, and wearing a mask and his plan was to break in and murder the Monarch as she joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for holiday celebrations. This type of unpredictable behavior toward Royals is why the author is expressing concern for the safety of the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry also has concerns

In January of this year, Prince Harry applied for a judicial review of a previous Home Office decision, that said the Royal family was unable to personally fund police protection for his family while in England. The Prince who is sixth in line for the throne inherited a security risk at birth, that is for the rest of his life. In recent years the Duke of Sussex and his family have been subjected to "well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,”

Scobie has called on the British government to reinstate full security for Harry at his own expense because he is concerned about what might happen. Three-year-old Archie is of particular concern because his mother is biracial and there has been animosity towards this child since birth because he is seventh in line to the throne. Racists have already shown their ire towards this child just because of his mother's ethnicity.

Protection is a necessity

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey Prince Harry said that his family had cut him off after the walked away from being a senior Royal even though the Windsors are some of the most targeted people in the world. Scobie offers a dire warning that something needs to be done before it's too late as the lack of security could allow easy access to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and even their children Archie and Lilibet.