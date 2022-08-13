Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in Lynchburg

Screenshot Cheryl Preston

A new door has opened after another closed in Lynchburg

There is a saying that when one door closes another opens and that is exactly what took place recently in Lynchburg. Mama Crocket's Donuts on 5th ad Clay Streets closed on May 8th of this year after 8 years in business. Owner Frederick Willis said that he had been dealing with mental health issues his entire life and "sometimes they get the better of you." He wanted his customers to know that he chose to shut down and was not forced into the decision to close his shop.

Now just a few months later there is a new donut shop for customers to enjoy. Hill City Donuts recently opened in the building so for donut lovers there is a silver lining in the cloud. Lynchburg is known as the "Hill City" because of the seven hills surrounding the area which are Federal Hill, College Hill, Garland Hill, Daniel's Hill, Franklin Hill Diamond Hill, and White Rock Hill. The new business will sell some of the same flavors as the previous owner but will also offer different varieties of donuts.

The new owner shed light on the situation

Emiline Green the new owner spoke with News 10 and shared how her current situation came to be. Green says she is a former employee of Mama Crocket's Donuts and although she is selling the same products she opened the business for the nostalgic value. She said it feels like a family atmosphere in the building and she wanted to build on that. She believes customers will come for the ambiance as well as the food. Hill City Donuts will be open Tuesday through Saturday.