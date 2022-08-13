Popular LA comedian Teddy Ray has passed away

Teddy Ray Screenshot

Popular LA comedian is dead

Los Angeles Comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at age 32. No official cause of death had been given but some news outlets are suggesting it may have been cardiac arrest due to his issues with obesity. Thsi has not been substantiated and there has been no response from his family as of this writing.

Ray was born and raised in LA and was considered to be one of the most promising up-and-coming stand-up comedians in the city. He was considered by many to be a future legend and was one of the new cast members on Season 8 of Wild 'N Out on MTV.

Ray performed in enough venues in his first two years as a comedian, to earn a spot on BET’s Comic View. He was a fan favorite on Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital YouTube channel who debuted in season 5, made two appearances in season 8. and his material also contributed to the channel’s now 1.5 million YouTube followers.

Teddy Ray Screenshot

Ray had many oportunities

Ray co-starred with DoBoy in the web series Teddy Ray & DoBoy: Blowin’ Up, which is also shown on the All Def Digital YouTube channel and he has appeared on ComicView. He is known for hosting a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray. He toured with comedic legends like Katt Williams and David Spade and was said to be a favorite of celebrities, like Jamie Foxx and T-Pain.

Teddy Ray's last Instagram post was as follows: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun."