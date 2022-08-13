The James River is considered the most scenic river in Virginia

The James River is featured

A local body of water is in the spotlight this week and Virginians should be proud. Kelly McClary the Director of the Division of Planning and Recreation Resources revealed that the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is highlighting the James River which is known for being the most scenic river in the state. She added, "Our program oversees the scenic rivers program that actually creates over 100 miles of segments along the James that have been designated as scenic.”

The James River Screenshot Cheryl Preston

The James River is distinctive

The Jame River begins in the Appalachian Mountains and flows 348 miles to the Chesapeake Bay and is the longest river in Virginia as it encompasses the entire state. The river also has a special distinction as Virginia's first two colonial capitals, Jamestown and Williamsburg Richmond which is the current capital, all lie on the James.

One of the designation criteria for the Virginia scenic rivers program is the repairing buffer that’s along the James River. The Buffer Program is a partnership of the James River Association and the Virginia Department of Forestry, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

A name reversal might be in order

These organizations work with landowners in the middle and upper watershed of the river to "restore and create forest buffers that improve the quality of the water.McClary said that buffers also assist with erosion and flooding, and increases diversity when it comes to any species,”

Native Americans called the river the Powhatan River in honor of their chief but in 1606 English settlers decided to name the body of water for King James I of England. There is a Change.org petition that is suggesting the river go back to its original name.