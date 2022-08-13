Wendy Williams fans express concern that her new manager Will Selby is taking advantage of the former talk show host

Wnedy Williams and Will Selby Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Wendy fans are concerned she is in trouble

Fans of former talk show host Wendy Williams have been expressing concerns about her physical and mental well-being for weeks. Images of a thin, sickly-looking Wendy have people wondering what is going on. Williams is said to be slurring her words and forgetting things and the constant in this current situation is her new manager Will Selby.

Atlanta Blackstar is reporting that during a phone conversation on August 3, with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee Wendy shared that Selby was not happy with her for revealing the news about her new Podcast. Williams has also displayed bizarre behavior like insisting she married an NYPD officer whose name is Henry.

Fans believe Selby is standing by while Williams has a breakdown and that he wrote the scripted promo video. Those who are concerned about Wendy believe Selby does not have her best interest at heart. There was also an outcry of dismay over a video that went viral where Williams was on the streets of New York City on Aug. 9.

Wendy Williams and Will Selby Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Selby is rumored to be taking advantage of the former talk show host

The Sun caught images of Wendy looking "frail and confused" as she walked from an apartment building to her car which has confused her fans. For close to a year Williams has been keeping a low profile as she dealt with health issues and now suddenly she is everywhere and not looking well. suffers from Graves’ disease and lymphedema and some of her followers believe she is being forced into her recent actions.

The Atlanta Blackstar subtitle to the article says: "Someone, Please Save Her from Whoever This New ‘Manager’ Is" the burning question seems to be "Just who is Will Selby"? He is rumored to be Wendy's former jeweler turned manager and some suspect there is a romantic relationship. In July Wendy shared her desire to be married and have sex again which contradicted the story of her wedding to the police officer as well as a romantic relationship with Selby.

Wendy Williams and son Kevin Hunter Jr. Screenshot

Wendy's family is concerned

Wendy's brother Tommy says that she is ignoring her son Kevin Hunter Jr. for Selby who is rumored to isolate Williams from her loved ones and allow her to drink and do drugs. In the video in the previous link the Welcome to Sharrell World the hosts are pretty brutal but speak their minds.

They say that Selby is taking advantage of Wendy Wiliams and using her as his cash cow. They think he has cleaned and polished her and put her back into the public spotlight so that he can make money off of her which if true is sad. The latest update indicates that Wendy was seen dazed and barefoot in a bathrobe which is a clear indication she needs help. Hopefully, someone will soon step in to help her.