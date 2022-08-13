Local police were shot at after making a well-being check on Elm Avenue

Shots fired in Elm Ave. apartment Screenshot Cheryl E Preston

Police officers were fired upon in a downtown apartment

WSLS 10 is reporting that Roanoke police officers were fired upon after making a well-being check in the downtown area. Local authorities say they were called to the 100 Block of Elm Ave SW around 11 p.m. on Thursday night after receiving a report of possible shots being fired. Officers entered an apartment building upon arrival and were intending to conduct a well-being check.

According to the police report the officers encountered a suspect inside the apartment who began firing shots at them. At least one Roanoke Police Officer returned fire as the officers took cover outside of the building. The Roanoke Police Department says no one was hurt during the encounter and a suspect is now in custody.

There is no known threat to the public

The video accompanying the News10 article reveals that multiple shots were fired at the officers and that the standoff lasted five hours with the suspect finally surrendering to police around 4:00 am. The police have said there is no known threat to the public at this time and there are no additional suspects. Local law enforcement was assisted in this incident by the Virginia State Police as well as regional partners.

A report fromWDBJ7 News says Elm Ave. was blocked off between Williamson and Franklin Rds, but now is open for traffic flow. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Damoan Towns, who was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm inside of a building with malicious intent, according to Virginia State Police. Both WDBJ7 and News 10 promise to give updates when information becomes available.