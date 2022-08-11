State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in Danville

Groundbreaking for Ceasars Casino in Danville Screenshot Cheryl E Preston

Groundbreaking ceremony for Ceasars Casino and hotel is a success

On Thursday, state and local officials were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in Danville. City leaders are preparing to rmake the river city a tourist destination with the assistance of the new casino. This new project is expected to bring thousands of jobs in construction and operations for the casino which will be a boost to the area.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones had this to say: "I want to say that this to say to all my haters, Danville will become a destination city,” Kelly Gee Executive Director of Virginia Lottery responded with "I'm so happy to be here."

Danville is coming back from the loss of the textile mill

The new 500-room hotel and state-of-the-art convention center will be located on the site of the former Dan River Mills Textile Plant. Mayor Jones said "We are now the comeback city, this is an exciting day for Danville Virginia,” "When the plant closed, many jobs went along with it". "We lost all of that, the council worked hard with city staff and came up with strategies,” Jones credited city staff with developing plans to attract major businesses like Caesars to invest in the city.

The desire is for the $650 million dollar casino to attract people to the area and eventually become a tourist destination. Danny Marshall, Virginia House of Delegates responded with. "That is tax base for us in the city of Danville and thank you so much we look forward to the next hundred years,”