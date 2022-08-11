Another World and One Life to Live alum Robin Griggs enters hospice

Robyn Griggs Soap opera News

Robyn Griggs has entered hospice

Daytime alum Robyn Griggs, was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, and now will soon be entering hospice. A post on the soap vet's various social media accounts reads as follows: “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,”. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Griggs was a child actress who was born on April 30, 1973, and began her career at age 3 in a production of A Dolls House. Her first major role was playing Molly in an Off-Broadway production of ANNIE at age 13. She later hosted the NICKELODEON show RATED K She made her daytime debut portraying Stephanie Hobarton on ABCs ONE LIFE TO LIVE in 1991 but is probably best remembered as Maggie Cory on the NBC soap ANOTHER WORLD from 1993-95. The actress won a Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress in a Daytime Series for her work on OLTL and in 1994 she was nominated for Outstanding Scene Stealer at the Opera Digest Awards.

Robyn Griggs as Maggie Corey Soaps She Knows

Robin Griggs is a fighter

Griggs had to set up a fundraiser page in October 2020 to raise $3500 to assist with her expenses and at the time posted: “I have been diagnosed with stage 4 Endocervical Adeno. My whole life has changed and I no longer can work. This is a horrible disease physically, but also mentally. The stress of not knowing what tomorrow brings is bad enough, but add the medical bills that insurance won’t cover makes it worse. Any donation goes directly to the medical bills. Any help is much appreciated. Thank you for being supportive. I am going to fight this and please keep the prayers coming.”

According to Wikipedia Robyn Griggs grew weary of acting during the day and performing in theater at night and walked away from showbusiness for a season. She later returned to her craft and began obtaining roles in the independent horror films Zombiegeddon and Ghost Tour, and was the host of the horror convention Twisted Nightmare Weekend. The actress also recorded a concept CD titled Love's Young Nightmare.