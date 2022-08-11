The Young and the Restless actress Brytni Sarpy will voice Zoe Walker in the video game As Dusk Falls

Brytni SDarpy Soaps She Knows

Brtyni Sarpy is stretching herself as an actress

Brytni Sarpy portrays Elena Dawson on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless and she recently shared her struggles as a voice actor in an interview with Soap Hub. The actress is voicing an adult Zoe Walker in the video game As Dusk Falls which is a new interactive narrative adventure game developed by Interior Night and published by Xbox Game Studios. Alex Jarret is the main voice for the character and Mali Bamber voices a young Zoe.

According to Exputer.com, the voice actors did an excellent job in bringing the characters to life but Sarpi indicates she had doubts about her ability to pull off voicing Zoe Walker in the video game. She said her voice has always been the "least favorite" of what she brings to the table as an actor and that as a child her voice was raspy. She added as she grew older she developed trauma surrounding my voice (in a non-literal sense) and "I struggled with my ability to unashamedly speak and reverberate my feelings. My throat is such a sensitive chakra for me, because of it".

Sarpy continued with: “In college, it was also the area I struggled in the most,” she admitted. “Being a Bachelor of Fine Arts, an acting major, I learned I did not have a natural theater voice. I had a ‘thin quality, lacking resonance and proper diction.’ I became hyper-aware of it, and tried for years to overcompensate for what I felt I lacked.”

As Dusk Falls Screenshot

Brtyni Sarpy had doubts about her voice work ability

The soap vet also provided her voice for the 2021 videogame Deathloop, but As Dusk Falls is an interactive narrative game, like a television show or movie where the outcome can be controlled which means that a lot more is required of voice actors. “ Sarpy also said, “ Here we are today pushing the boundaries of my perceived limitations, and owning the nitpicked parts of my voice… and it’s empowering."

Brytni Sarpy concluded the interview by stating how grateful was for the opportunity and that she hopes fans enjoy the game. She added that she had to go out to purchase an Xbox so she could play along. In addition to the three women voicing Zoe Walker the following is a list of the other voice actors for the interactive game As Dusk Falls.