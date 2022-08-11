The town of Vinton will continue with celebrations in spite of two major setbacks

Downtown Vinton Wikipedia

The show will go on in spite of recent setbacks

The town of Vinton is taking the attitude that "The show must go on" even though there have been two major setbacks. There has been a fire on a prominent corner and a restaurant that abruptly closed but WFIR’s Ian Price reports that the plan is to carry on with festivities that have already been scheduled.

On July 2nd shortly before 2:00 am Vinton fire and rescue squads were called to the D R Music Center building located in downtown Vinton at 101 East Lee Highway and the corner of Pollard Street. The instrument store and an adjoining building sustained $1,500.00 in damage. Four apartments on the second floor were also damaged and the fire is still being investigated.

Joe Goodpies located just off East Washington Street in Vinton had a sign on the door on indicating that August 6 was the last day of business. fvreNews 10 reached out but did not obtain any answers from the owners and the customer response to the article stated the restaurant had only been in the building for six months.

Mingle at the Market

Angie Chewning, Executive Director of the town of Vinton says they feel for the employees of Joe Goodpies but Vinto tries to keep something going all the time and adversity will not stop them. On Saturday, August 27th from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm Mingle at the Market will take place and those who attend will enjoy food vendors and live music.

Admission is $6.00 and children under 12 attend free. There will be no outside food or drinks allowed. Pets are not allowed but ID is required and you can bring your own chairs. The event is sponsored by the Vinton Chamber of Commerce and entertainment will be provided by Fuzzy Logic.

The Famous Tuesday Night Beer Ride

On Aug 16, from 5:30 – 9:00 Twin Creeks Brewing Company

111 S Pollard St, Vinton, VA will sponsor the Famous Tuesday Night Beer Ride which has taken place for more than 20 years. You can ride the regular or lowlanders 20-mile option options beginning at. 5:45 pm. Once you are finished there will be "beer, conversation, and handmade Italian and burgers from Big Belly–with a discount!"

Vinton Fall Festival and Oktoberfest

On October 8th from 10 am until 4 pm the annual Fall Festival and Oktoberfest will take place at the Farmers Market. More than 100 vendors will line the streets of Downtown Vinton and you will be able to enjoy their wares just in time for the Holidays. There will also be Food Vendors and Live Entertainment.