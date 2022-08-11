North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in Greensboro

Greensboro Folk Festival Roanoke Times

Greensboro festival is rich in folk music and culture

For many Roanokers, Greensboro has been the place to go to experience what is not available in the Star City and this includes The North Carolina Folk Festival which is a nonprofit resident organization of the Greensboro Cultural Center. This annual event is held each September in downtown Greensboro to celebrate the proud heritage of folk music through various expressions. This year it will take place on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of the month, and Amy Grossmann, the festival’s president and CEO said the following about the event:

“The concept of folklore and folk culture really refers to the people who’ve created it,” “North Carolina holds a very special place in folk history. From the mountains to the sea, there’s such an incredible diversity of people who’ve contributed to our culture here.” Grossman, a classically trained violinist, shared that she was not very familiar with folk music until the 2000s when she began working with the National Council for the Traditional Arts.

Grossman added that the experience led her to become "deeply exposed to folk and traditional music and all the culture that surrounds it. “It really changed my perspective about the bigger role of music in people’s lives, and I’ve been working in the field of folklife ever since.”

Big names in folk and newcomers will be showcased

The National Folk Festival was in Greensboro for three years from 2015 to 2017 and the multicultural North Carolina Folk Festival takes over where it left off. There continues to be a large audience of varied ages and backgrounds who are attracted to the event which is made possible by a "significant in-kind contribution" from Greensboro City’s office for arts and culture Creative Greensboro.

The festival showcases big names in folk as well as giving newcomers a chance to show what they can contribute. The Songs of Hope and Justice pre-festival will return again this year and be showcased on September 6th.

The host for the concert will be singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett of Stokes County, NC who is known for her own protest songs like “Vote Against Amendment One” and “My Beloved Enemy.” Performances will include music from folk legends such as Odetta, Woody Guthrie, and Pete Seeger as well as new and original songs dealing with today’s social challenges.

An outstanding group of performers including Alice Gerard, Dori Freeman, Rissi Palmer, Sam Firbush, Nick Falk, and Molly McGinn will come together to celebrate the role of folk music specifically American protest songs in our culture past and present.

North Carolina Folk Festival Yes Weekly

The heart and soul of the folk festival

The heart and soul of the North Carolina Folk Festival is in their mission to honor, "celebrate, and share the meaningful ways communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to enhance appreciation of diverse traditions and contribute to community vibrancy and inclusivity."

For additional information about the North Carolina Folk Festival, please call 336-265-6943 or visit ncfolkfestival.com. Tickets can be purchased at https://SOHJ.eventbrite.com