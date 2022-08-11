The Human First Foundation will honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as the Archewell Foundation

Meghan and Prince Harry Wire image

Archewell and the Sussexes will be honored along with Senator

The Human First Foundation will honor the Archewell Foundation along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next week. The non-profit organization will host a benefit in New York City on August 15 and the foundation, as well as the Sussexes as co-founders, will receive the Partner Organization Award. The Prince and his wife have been working tirelessly since moving to the US to assist those in need and now their efforts have led to their being award recipients.

The Archewell Foundation was named for the couple's firstborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor who was born on May 6, 2019. According to Wikipedia, the foundation is part of Archewell Inc. a Beverly Hills-based public organization that has been registered in Delaware and was founded by Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex in 2020. In addition to the couple's nonprofit charitable foundation, the group includes the business divisions Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions that focus on media production.

Prince Harry and Meghan are making a difference

James Holt the director of Archewell made the following statement: “It’s an honor to be recognized by Human First Coalition, whose steadfast work in Afghanistan has played a critical role in delivering much-needed aid and resulted in the successful evacuation and resettlement of thousands globally. We share a commitment to supporting families and veterans and are grateful for their partnership.”

According to a press release Meghan, Harry, and Archewell "are being honored for “their advocacy on behalf of and their generous financial support for at-risk Afghans as well as military veterans who served in Afghanistan."

Safi Rauf founder of The Human First Coalition" is a former Afghan refugee who says this year's honorees, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal along with Archewell Foundation “were instrumental in assisting us as we organized efforts to assist Afghans who were left behind when the Taliban took Kabul.”

Senator Bloomenthal and the Sessexes have earned their honors

Senator Bloomenthal will receive the Haji Abdul Rauf Service Award for his advocating nationally and internationally on behalf of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers. In addition, this past fall he lead several evacuation efforts in Mazar-i-Sharif. The Senator is also being honored as a model for "exemplary allyship in resettling and providing resources for Afghans in the state of Connecticut".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working Royals who are bound by the schedules and protocol of "The Firm." Even so, on their own on a different continent, they are continuing their humanitarian efforts and making a difference in the lives of those who are in need. Congratulations Senator Bloomenthal and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being the 2022 honorees for The Human First Foundation Award.