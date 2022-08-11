B&D Comics in Roanoke is thriving in a new location

B&D comics new location Screenshot Cheryl Preston

B&D Comis settles into a new location

B&D comics has been the place to go for 40 years in the Roanoke Valley for comic book lovers. The business was located in the Wasena area of the city and for three decades run by the current owner Terry Baucom. Things have changed and now B&D has found a new home. Baucom told News 10 that there is space for more inventory in her new location than was in the log cabin and that former customers have remained loyal.

In an interview with WDBJ 7 Baucom said the following: “I saw a bunch of places; some of them were terrible and expensive. We came to this one and it had been a hair salon and all the hair salon equipment was still here, and the realtor and I sat down in the chair and he said, well, go home and think about it and I said nope, want it,”

, B & D Comic Shop relocated to 2937 Brambleton Avenue in March and Baucom said it has "felt like home" ever since she bought it. Now more than four months later, additional opportunities for the book store have opened up.

“We have more merchandise out than we had at the other place and I’m selling things here that I couldn’t sell at the other place. Some of it is because it’s on display but also that we have more room that I can display different kinds of stuff".

Terry Baucom owner of B&D comics Screenshot Cheryl Preston

More space and new customers

Baucom added that the Brambleton Ave. location had also drawn new individuals into the business.The popular comic book shop formerly was located in a log cabin at the intersection of Ferdinand Ave., Elm Ave., and the Wasena Bridge in Southwest Roanoke. The bridge which was built in 1939, is now considered to be "structurally deficient" and must be replaced.

The major construction project The Waswna Bridge Replacement Project forced the comic book store to change locations. The new store is in the Cave Spring area between Ed's Barber Shop and Deb's Frozen Lemonade on Brambleton Ave.

B&D Comics former location WDBJ7

When B&D Comics was on Elm Avenue, it was the only business in that specific location. Baucom says that now that they are on Brambleton, surrounded by other businesses, it has been a boost for the book store.

“This is also a road that is so well traveled that you can stop on your way home or on your way to work and it’s not out of the way. I didn’t think the other place was out of the way and we’re only five minutes from it now, but a lot of people said oh great you’re closer to me now, I love it a lot better.”

The Facebook page offers up to date information on what is going on in the world of comics and Baucom says she has received a great the response and that practically everyone loves the new store. She also admitted that many of her customers fell nostalgic about the log cabin as she does and she confessed "I always will.”