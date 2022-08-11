Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rescue chickens may be in danger of a roaming mountain lion

Meghan Marklle Oprah Prince Harry and the chickens Screenshot

Prince Harry and Megan face new a new challenge

The renagades from the House of Windsor who now reside in the US have had their share of distractions and obstacles and now there is a new one to add to the list. A mountain lion was caught on camera near the $14.6 million dollar home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Monticello California.

The former working Royals were advised to lock down their home and warned the chickens they adopted might draw the wild animal to their property. The lion was observed on security footage from a home about five miles away from the mansion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so the entire neighborhood has been warned to take precautions.

A neighborhood warning was issued

The couple lives in an area of big name celebrities including Ariana Grande and their good friend Oprah Winfrey. The Prince and his wife rescued their chickens from a farm factory to keep them from being euthanized. Sharon Byrne the Executive Director of the Monticello Association had this to say:

"Chickens can be a fast, easy source of food for hunting animals so they have to be safe and secure. "We also urge residents to secure their garbage so animals can go rummaging around for scraps, to have night lighting, alarms, cameras, and so on. Mountain lions are solitary creatures and ultimately, they don't want to be around people so we're hoping this one moves on by itself.”

Mountain lion on security footage Screenshot

Chickens are now the in thing for the uber rich

The Duke and Duchess also have two rescue dogs, which experts indicate the lion would consider to be potential prey. The new CCTV footage, (Seen above) was captured on July 23, and has alarmed the rich locals who are concerned that the beast might harm their children or pets. The homeowner who captured the image only recently installed the CCTV camera after local authorities. requested it be done.

The Covid-19 outbreak has not only led to an increase in "canine adoptions which were labeled pandemic puppies"—there has also been an increase in the desire of the rich and famous for "ornamental fowl". Those who had large backyards and extra hours at home thanks to the pandemic found a new and different way to spend their free time and their money. Chicken sales began to soar as last September, Connecticut-based supplier My Pet Chicken reported that at the time their business had increased 260 percent.

Some shelter pets are being returned

According to the ASCPA closturnede to 23 million American homes acquired shelter pets during the pandemic but many are now returning them because they are having a hard time training the animals. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the resources to invest in the most expensive dog breeds and exotic fowl of their choice. They also have the ability to see that their rescued animals are properly trained.

The Sussexes chose not to go the usual route of those who can afford the best and chose to keep canines and chickens safe from being euthanized and that is commendable. Hopefully the mountain lion will make its way back to an area that is far from the homes in the area where it has been seen or it will be captured and everyone's pets and fowl will be safe.