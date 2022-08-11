A Boutique Hotel will replace Famous Anthony's on Crystal Spring Ave. Roanoke

Botique hotel proposed Screenshot

Famous Anthony's to be replaced with boutique hotel

Famous Anthony's restaurant on Crystal S[ring Ave. in SW Roanoke was a staple in the community for many years but shut down in 2021. A notice on the door indicated that all the employees would relocate to other FA locations. On Wednesday, August 10, WDBJ7 announced that a new business is in the works for the building. The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved plans to build a boutique hotel in the restaurant's former location.

Boutique Hotels have less than 100 rooms and are designed to give guests a personal touch that will make their stay more enjoyable. Think of the difference in how a customer is treated in a large retail store and a small clothing boutique. The new Roanoke facility will have about 21 rooms and a bistro restaurant with 190 seats. Rudy Van Thiel, the developer of the project hopes construction can begin by spring 2023 and desires to open the hotel and bistro by 2024.

Crystal Spring residents have concerns

There has been concern expressed from residents of the Crystal Spring neighborhood because of a lack of parking. Van Thiel addressed the issue by saying the company is working on solutions for hotel guests as well as residents. In June WDBJ reported that a deal was being considered with Carillion Roanoke Memorial for parking but Van Thiel did not mention this as he added:

I’m still convinced it will work because there are still a lot of parking places that are open,” Rudy Van Thiel said. “There will be sometimes days that you say ‘oh that’s a problem now here; it’s getting crowded, and that’s why we’re very lucky that we have an overflow situation where we can park in the parking garage.”

Disparities within the Star City

The target audience for the boutique hotel naturally is "higher-end clients" and ironically the project comes at a time when the homeless situation in the city is escalating. On the one hand, an upscale hotel is being built for wealthy clientele and on the other, there are residents in the city like Yvonne Irving who is sleeping in her car and in desperate need of affordable housing.

There is a national housing crisis as well as one right here in the Star City and not enough public housing to meet the demand. as rental properties skyrocket. In the meantime, the proposal for the Famous Anthony's building was filed by a local couple in June and the zoning board wasted no time approving it.