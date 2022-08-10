Jacob Elordi shares his ups and downs on the road to becoming the Gen Z leading man

Jacob Elordi Wikipedia

Jacob Elordi shares his path to success

Jacob Elordi shared the ups and downs in his path to success an interview with GQ where he was dubbed the "Gen Z leading man". He does not qualify for the typical rags to riches story but comes pretty close. The Australian-born actor is considered an overnight sensation but admitted that there was a point where things were not working the way he expected. He said there was a period when he was not booking any jobs and had only, $400 or $800 left in his bank account.

The old saying "You see the glory but don't know the story" comes to mind because the 25-year-old has not had an easy path to success. As he opened up about the highs and lows in his career he shared that prior to the release of the first Kissing Booth on Netflix he stayed on a friend’s couch for a few weeks and at times even slept in his car.

Elordi found himself in an ironic situation

Ironically as the actor was living in a situation that was less than preferable there were 10 million viewers who watched the first installment of the Netflix series. The morning after the premiere Elordi woke up to find he had 4 million new followers on Instagram and had experienced overnight success. Jacob says he was preparing to leave Hollywood after auditioning for HBO's Euphoria because he did not believe he would get a callback.

Fate intervened and he got the call informing him he had been hired as Nate Jacobs in the drama series. . It was during the filming of the first season of ‘Euphoria’ when a producer for the show observed Elordi sleeping in his 2004 Mitsubishi, on Mulholland Drive and made a hotel reservation for him. Jacob also expected issues with his height which is 6' 5". He lied that he was only 6'2" or 6'3" because he was told he was too tall to be paired with anyone and would not get acting roles.

Jacob Elordi GQ

Elordi was born on June 26, 1997, in Brisbane Queensland, Australia to John and Melissa Elordi. He attended St. Kevin's College Melbourne and St. Joseph's College Nudgee in Brisbane. shared that while in high school he was called gay because he was in a play but added that he had an "abundance of confidence" in himself because was "quite good" in both the theater ad sports. he said he felt older and wiser. and never was worried that his peers would view him as "less than a man.”

Elordi's first experience on a Hollywood film set was as an extra in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. His first acting role was in 2018 in the Australian film Swinging Safari[. it was his role as Noah Flynn in the Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth in 2018 that gave him his claim to fame and he reprised the role in the 2020 sequel The Kissing Booth 2 and again in The Kissing Booth 3 in 2021.

Jacob Elordi also has starred in the horror film The Mortuary Collection and the erotic film Deep Water. The actor has two upcoming movies which are Saltburn and The Sweet East so he has come a long way from sleeping in his car and almost walking away from his calling.