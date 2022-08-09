General Hospital alum Sydney Mikayla has new role in Transformers: Earthspark

Sydney Mikayla Soaps in Depth

Sydney Mikayla originated the role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital and quickly became a fan favorite. Viewers enjoyed her chemistry with Nicholas Chaves (Spencer Cassadine) and the way she stood up to him and put him in his place. Fans understood but were disappointed to hear that the actress was walking away from her GH role to focus on her studies at UCLA and Tabayna Ali took over as Trina.

Now Mikayla is announcing that she has a brand new voiceover role. Soaps in Depth has revealed that the actress will be portraying Robby in the new Transformers series and Sydney says “Nickelodeon’s new series, TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK is here to rock your nostalgic socks off!”

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK, premiers this fall on Paramount+! and Mikayla voices Robby Malto, who along with his sister, Mo, discover a strange object in a cave that gives them robotic gauntlets. They then link with Twitch and Thrash, the first Transformers ever born on Earth. The kids adopt the robots into their family and work with the Autobots to battle against Decepticon and as well human threats.

Sydney has previously done voice work for shows like THE BARBARIAN AND THE TROLL, CRAIG OF THE CREEK. THE LOUD HOUSE, WE BARE BEARS, and KIPO, AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS. Mikayla shared a trailer for the show on Instagram and said. “Streaming this fall on "So grateful to play 'Robbie' in this incredible series..."

The series cast also includes Rory McCann as Megatron, Danny Pudi as Bumblebee. Zion Broadnax as Mo, Alan Tudyk as Optimus Prime, and Deidrich Bader as Mandroid.