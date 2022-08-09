Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilities

Katie's Place Day Support Day Support Services

A safe haven for adults with disabilities

Katie's Place has become a safe haven for adults with unique and varied learning challenges. This nonprofit community day program is in Southwest Roanoke where members are taught how to develop social skills and lifestyle activities like gardening, cooking, cleaning, going on community outings, and much more.

The safe haven was begun by a group of parents who desired a place their disabled children could thrive. Their vision was to have a farm where their children could "live, work, learn job skills and develop relationships and friendships". Bonnie Whitlock is one of the original founders of the organization and she named it in honor her disabled daughter Katie who passed away.

St, Vincent's Home Services provides a means to an end

The organization has evolved into "an all-inclusive, community-based program" and was later taken in by St. Vincent’s Home Services (SVH). Angie Leonard, CEO at SVH, said the program goes beyond assisting disabled individuals to feel like they can complete ordinary life experiences. "Exploring the community and changing the ideals of the community so that there is more acceptance is important because now when they go to the store, they are greeted and known by name. They are people you get to know and come to love.”

SVH is a place where a wide variety of educational opportunities as well as family assistance programs are offered for those who need them. Katie's Place has one important message which is: "It is okay to be perfectly imperfect".

Once you enter the premises, you will be warmly greeted with a "celebratory toast" and told that everyone who walks through the door should be able to feel at home.