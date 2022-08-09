Park it on the market returns to downtown Roanoke

Fill the School Bus Maximullion Simson Unsplash

Fill the school bus with supplies

It's back to school time but not every child's parents have the resources to provide all of the necessary supplies. In Roanoke for the 4th year in a row Park it on the market is going to help local school-age children. This event will take place in downtown Roanoke for the fourth year in a row in an effort to assist needy school children.

According to Emma Thomas of WFIR a big yellow school bus will be parked in the City Market area for the annual back-to-school drive and the goal is to obtain school supplies. Anyone who cannot make the event which will be on Friday, August 12th can drop off donations at the following locations on the Roanoke City Market: Chocolate Paper, La De Da, and Kids Square.

The goal of Park it on the Market is to fill an entire school bus with supplies for children headed back to school. The event takes place from 10 am until 4 pm and is sponsored by Alcova Bank which has already raised more than $17,000. In addition to filling the bus, there may be barbers on hand to offer free haircuts to those in need.

There are several projects in the works to assist disadvantaged families

There are several campaigns this year to help children go back to school with the supplies they need. Actress Jen Lilley who was born and raised in Roanoke County assisted in filling 200 backpacks with supplies for foster children in the area.

Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Craig County have come together with the "Fill the Bus" project that is seeking to fill a school bus with enough supplies to ensure no child begins this new year without the basics. Monetary donations are accepted but for those who desire to give and are wondering what to purchase here is a list of what is being suggested.

"Notebooks, pens, pencils, rulers, backpacks, glue sticks, 3-ring binders, crayons, colored pencils, notebook paper (college and wide-ruled), folders, scissors, highlighters, and construction paper".