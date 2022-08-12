Spotsylvania County Church receives offers of donations and assistance for restoration after damage from a break in

Graigs Baptist Church was vandalized The Daily Voice

Church property was destroyed but nothing was stolen

The Roanoke Times is reporting that a Spotsylvania County Church is beginning to see the silver lining in the cloud after the facility was recently vandalized. On Monday detectives were investigating a case of "extensive vandalism" that occurred either late Saturday or early Sunday at Craigs Baptist a rural county church.

John Swain, who has been the senior pastor of the rural church for 30 years said he received a phone call around 2 a.m. Sunday informing him that one of the smoke detectors was indicating a fire in the Community Life Center, which is the church’s primary place of worship. Fire officials and members of the county sheriff’s department were already on the scene when Swain arrived.

Nothing was stolen and there was no fire but there were thousands of dollars in damage and every room had been damaged and vandalized. There were broken and overturned tables, busted-up sheetrock, smashed windows, food, and paint all over the walls. Furniture and broken glass were everywhere and fire extinguishers had been set off.

The church members remain hopeful

The life center of Craigs Baptist Church is about 10 years old and Swain said the congregation worshipped in the old sanctuary on Sunday. Although they were devastated they were hopeful because of the outpouring and support they are receiving from the community. There have been offers of financial support as well as help in repairing the damage from other churches as well as members of the community.

. The senior pastor said that neither he nor members of the congregation have aay idea who would want to do such a thing and no one can think of anyone who has a grudge against the church. Swain added that they don't know if this was a random act of violence or a personal attack but that the individual responsible needs help. The church is united and Swain says they are not "here to judge or punish and that it is all in the hands of the Lord.