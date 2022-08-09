Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the pound

Bookstore ED Robertson Unsplash

New Lynchburg bookstore offers something special for patrons

A Lynchburg family is writing a new next chapter of their book-selling business by transforming an old warehouse into a new bookstore Neverland Books by the Pound is family owned and operated and will offer something unique to those who walk through the doors. The owners, the Coombes family began selling books online a number of years ago and decided to open “a destination bookstore that’s fun for the whole community.”

Co-owner Monica Coombes said of the venture: “We are a big family of readers, and we couldn’t handle the fact that these [books] would have to go to the dump to just go back to the earth. Somebody else should be able to love them, too,” Coombes also revealed they have about one million books that have been purchased by the truckload from across the United States. The new bookstore is now selling books for $2.99 a pound.

A different concept for booksellers and buyers

This is different as far as bookselling goes but not an entirely new concept. Goodwill Outlet Stores sell all of their items including books by the pound. Someone purchasing small or paperback books will really get a bargain. In August, Neverland Books by the Pound will offer a 25% discount to teachers and will also give them special bookmarks to pass on to their students so they can get a free book.

According to the Facebook page, there will be a constant supply of new books and Neverland also carries kids' books as well as religious material, homeschool products, and fiction. The bins at the warehouse are restocked daily and sorted by genre. The bookstore is located at 2800 Carroll Ave Lynchburg VA 24501 and Summer Hours are Saturday 10 am - 4 pm and Monday-Friday 10 am - 2 pm. The store is closed on Sunday. Anyone looking for employment with the bookseller can click on this link.

