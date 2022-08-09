Motown Legend Lamont Dozier has passed away at 81

Lamont Dozier Motown

Lamont Dozier was a Motown icon

Lamont Dozier was the man behind the scenes of many memorable Motown hit recordings. The 81-year-old producer and songwriter who worked with groups like The Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, and The Four Tops is said to have passed away on August 9 but no cause of death has been given.

As part of the team Holland-Dozier-Holland which included brothers Eddie and Brian Holland, some of the biggest Motown hits were written and recorded. Their first top 10 hit was in 1962 with Heat Wave by Martha and the Vandellas which went to #4 on the Billboard top 100 charts.

The trio's first US No.1 hit came the following year in 1963 with The Supremes ''Where Did Our Love Go' which went to No. 3 in the UK. Stop in the Name of Love, and Baby Love, were two additional tunes written for the popular girl group that went to the top 10.

The hits keep on coming

Holland Dozier Holland was also responsible for The Four Tops hit singles You Keep Me Hanging On, I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch), Reach Out I'll be There, and How Sweet it is to be Loved by You. Dozier and the Holland brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Lamont Dozier was born in Detroit, Michigan, on 16 June 1941, and was married to Elizabeth Ann Dozier from1959 until 1968. In 1980 he married Barbara Ullman Dozier and the couple remained together until her death in 2021. Dozier also had six children. and they are:

Lamont Dozier, Jr.

Michelle Dozier

Michael Renee Dozier

Beau Alexandre Dozier (born 1979)

Paris Ray Dozier (born 1984)

Desiree Starr Dozier (born 1988)

Jazz FM presenter Robbie Vincent, who was a friend of Dozier, paid him tribute by saying the following "...a thoroughly, thoroughly nice man, Motown would not have been Motown without Lamont Dozier".