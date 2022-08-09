Kate Middleton is named the best dressed in 2022

Kate Middleton SAMIR HUSSEIN/WIREIMAGE

Kate Middleton is number one

According to PEOPLE, Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge and future queen of England has been named by Tatler as the best-dressed woman this year. Tatler described Kate’s style as a “sovereign superstar.” "a modern Duchess looks like “everything should be perfectly tailored, embracing current catwalk trends through a lens of appropriate dress lengths and classic silhouettes. Oh, and plenty of Alessandra Rich."

From day one, since her Royal wedding, the world has had its eyes on the future Queen of England. Although Meghan Marke is no longer a working Royal comparisons have been made and it was noted that Markle did not crack the top 10 on the list.

The Tattler has dubbed the future queen as the best dressed woman for 2022. At 40 years of age and a mother of three she is being compared to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when it comes to Kate's style of dress.

In the midst of rumors that her husband is cheating and a rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the Duchess of Cambridge keeps her head high and remains fashionable and ever moving forward.

Following is Tatlers complete list which includes women and men. By clicking on the link you can see images of the individuals and why they were chosen.

2. Vimbai Masiyiwa

3. Freya Aspinall

4. Sophie Hermann

5. Conor Gallagher

6. Tamara Beckwith Veroni

7. Editor Conor Gallagher

8. Simone Ashley

9. Franchesca Hayward

10. Joe Locke