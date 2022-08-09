Roger Mosley AKA T.C. on Magnum PI died as a result of a car crash

Tom Selleck and Roger E MosleyCBS CBS

Roger Mosley was involved in an accident

Roger Earl Mosley who portrayed helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum PI series passed away on Sunday due to injuries sustained in a car accident last week. The family of the 83-year-old actor said the car crash in the Lynwood area left him paralyzed in the hospital. His Ch-a Mosley announced on Facebook:

: "He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong."

Fans still loved TC

Magnum PI aired on CBS from 1980 to 1988 and Mosley's character was a former Marine who ran a helicopter and tour service in Hawaii. He was often flying Tom Selleck's private investigator around the island and assisting him in solving cases.

In 2019 Mosley made appearances on the rebooted version of "Magnum P.I." and he appeared in many television series and films which include "Sanford and Son", "Night Court," and "Kung Fu" and "Sanford and Son." He also reunited with his former co-star in an episode of "Las Vegas," in which Selleck portrayed the owner of the Montecito casino.

The Mosley family said the actor still received fan mail as well as requests for autographs from his role as T.C. Roger Mosley grew up in the Los Angeles area and continued to live there. He was married to his wife Antoinette Laudermick, for close to 60 years and they had three children together.