Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15th

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Director David Bustamante Screenshot Cheryl Preston

The need for affordable housing in Roanoke is great

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director David Bustamante recently told WDBJ7 News that there is"an extreme intense need for affordable housing,” in the area and that the waitlist for Roanoke's Housing Choice Voucher Program AKA Section 8 will be opening on August 15th. The last time the applications were taken was in 2019. Bustamante says he hopes to "be able to house more individuals within our community.” and added that there are currently 300 people already waiting for affordable housing.

Bustamante said applicants would be chosen through a lottery-type system but priority would be given to those who meant certain criteria and place them at the top of the list. Anyone who fits into one of the following categories qualifies.

Being a victim of domestic violence

Those who are elderly and disabled

Paying more than 40% of your monthly income to rent

Only four days to apply for rental assistance

One local woman Yvonne Irving said she recently lost her home and has been living in her car. She says she is hoping to apply for the voucher because she has a job but was not making enough to pay her rent. Irving says she wants somewhere to rest her head where it won't rain on her.

The Housing Choice Voucher program provides rental assistance to very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled who are seeking housing in the private rental market in the City of Roanoke. The program is designed so that an individual or family can find housing in the neighborhood of their choice that has been inspected by RRHA and use the voucher to assist with the rent payment

These will be units owned by private landlords and the organization is asking property owners with available rental property to get in contact with them. He said the more landlords who become involved in the section 8 program the better it will be for residents. The applications will only be available online and will close on August 19th. Anyone who does not have access to a computer can visit the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority at 2624 Salem Turnpike NW or a public library. Bustamante expects to get around 4,000 new applications.