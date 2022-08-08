Former The Young and the Restless actor Jason Canella and wife Janaina are expecting their first child

Jason and Janania Canella Screen Shot Cheryl Preston

She's having his baby!

Jason Canella portrayed Arturo Rosales on The Young and the Restless from 2018-2019. The actor just revealed that his wife Janaina is expecting their first child. Janaina shared the following on Instagram “It’s official,” “I’ve peed on about 24 of these things and it looks like our little baby Canela will be joining the party early 2023. We already love you so much and feel so blessed to be your parents, our sweet little one. Thank you, God, for this blessing!”

As Arturo, Canella began his sting on The Young and the Restless by having an affair with the very married Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). He next began dating Nikki's stepdaughter Abby Newman ( Melissa Ordway). He cheated on Abby with Mia Rosales (Noemi Gonzales) who was married to his brother Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasaro). Arturo and Mia left Genoa City together when she found out she was carrying his baby.

Canella is moving forward

The Rosales family arrived in Genoa City during a turbulent time on The Young and the Restless. Fans did not like the direction that the head writer Mal Young was taking the series. Veteran actor Doug Davidson (Paul Williams) was no longer getting ar time and Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) left the show while Christel Khalil (Lily Ashby) chose to go on recurring status.

Longtime cast members were put on the back burner so that the Rosales clan could be front and center and viewers were not happy. Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) even complained on social media about the "newbies" taking the place of longtime cast members Davidson and Daniel Goddard (Caine Ashby). Now there is not one Rosales left on Y&R. Since leaving the CBS soap Canella had a recurring role in the primetime series The Rookie and also portrayed Emilio Estevez, the husband of Gloria Estefan in the musical stage production of On Your Feet.

The actor will be soon playing Eddie in the upcoming Apple TV+ series MRS. AMERICAN PIE which co-stars Carol Burnette and Ricky Martin. Congratulations to Jason Canella and Janaina on their big news and hopefully they will be sharing more as the pregnancy moves along.