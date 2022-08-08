Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pond

Salem Duck Pond Roanoke Times

Man sets himself on fire in front of witnesses

On Sunday evening local news outlets reported that a man who had been in Lake Spring Park also known as the Salem duck pond was taken to the hospital with burns. Today witnesses confirm that the victim set himself on fire According to Kelseigh Meador, 30, of Salem she and her children were enjoying themselves at the Park when they saw a man sitting on a bench on the side of the pond closest to West Main Street."

Meador said she and her children walked past the man and he smiled and said her kids were beautiful. She thanked him and as she walked towards her vehicle Meador noticed there were bottles beside the man that looked like Power Aid or Gatorade. She said just as she was getting in her car she looked back at him one more time and he yelled something then "went up in flames"

Bystanders tried to assist

Meador said she screamed and ran toward the burning man along with a married couple who were nearby. The husband got a fire extinguisher from a nearby store and they got the flames put out and 911 was called. Salem officials said police, EMS, and the fire department arrived at 1:07 p.m. Mike Stevens Salem Communications Director said the man was taken to Carillion Roanoke Memorial and was in critical condition. He added that no charges will be filed and there is no additional information at this time.