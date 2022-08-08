Proceeds from the auction of Prince Harry's underwear will benefit the Archwell Foundation

Prince Harry Town and Country

Prince Harry cannot escape his past

Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex is having a blast from the past as his infamous strip poker night is being brought front and center. Last year when he appeared on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Experience Podcast he said the following about his night in Vegas.

"At least I wasn’t running down the Strip, stripping, or more naked, at least," he quipped. "It's like why am I actually doing this? In the moment it's like, this is fun. I'm in my 20s — it's what you're supposed to do."

Who is Carrie Royale?

Carrie Royale AKA Carrie Reichart is a former stripper who claims to have witnessed Prince Harry's antics and is holding an auction for the underwear he had on that night in Vegas. She is also auctioning off the swimsuit and dress she wore on that night in 2012 and says she's selling the items to "help remind [Harry] of his fun side, the side that his marriage to his wife Meghan has tried to control."

Page Six is reporting that Royale the Prince is not the same since marrying Markle. She is alleged to have told The Mirror last month that said she hopes the prince’s black briefs are a reminder of the “fun Harry” before he settled down and became “a bore”.

Part of the proceeds will benefit the Archwell Foundation

The live auction will start on Thursday, August 11, at 10:30 p.m. PT, and you can bid online, or in person at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, where Harry is rumored to have visited during his stay in Vegas. Bidding begins at $10,000, and reportedly if the bid reaches $800k, the winner will receive a vintage 1996 bottle of Dom Pérignon Rose that will be wrapped in 24 karat gold.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation but neither the Duke nor Duchess has commented on this situation. It's not clear why Royale held on to the clothing from that night for a decade or why she believes she needs to remind a married man of his past youthful indiscretion.

Royale also has not explained why she assumes Prince Harry is no longer having fun or if she personally will receive any of the money from the auction. One thing, however, is clear and that is that the stripper will surely enjoy her "15 minutes of fame," (Short lived time in the spotlight).



