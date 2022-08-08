Oliva Newton-John has died at age 73

Olivia Newton-John Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Olivia Newton John's battle with breast cancer is over

Olivia Newton-John has passed away at age 73 due to complications after a long battle with breast cancer according to The Sun. The news came via an announcement on the singer's Facebook page that said she died at her California ranch surrounded by family and friends. and read in part:

Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. "In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

Olivia Newton-John through the years

According to Wikepedia the British actress/singer/songwriter/activist was born on September 26, 1948 and raised in Australia. She was a four-time Grammy winner who had five number-one hits and ten top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 1978 she starred in Grease opposite John Travolta and the soundtrack continues to be a best-seller today.