General Hospital alum Alicia Leigh Willis receives romantic Paris proposal

General Hospital alum gets engaged in Paris

Alicia Leigh Willis is a beloved soap vet who portrayed Courtney Matthews on ABCs General Hospital. The character is so fondly remembered that the Metro Court hotel is named after her and her son Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) observes the anniversary of her death each year. Spencer was recently arrested because he bribed a guard and escaped for a few hours from Spring Ridge Correctional facility. Spencer placed flowers on his mother's grave as a way to remember her.

Willis just made an amazing announcement to her fans letting them know that she recently became engaged to her boyfriend Tanner Foust. The proposal took place in Paris, France the city of love with the Eiffel Tower behind the couple, glowing with "warm yellow lights at nightfall"! Willis shared a photo on Instagram of the exact moment Foust went down on one knee and asked her to be his wife.

The actress wrote “So, about last night…” “How in the world did I get so lucky to spend my life with this incredible man? Happiest night of my life! You and both of our girls mean everything to me.”

Willis and Foust have much in common

Foust and Willis have a number of things in common starting with the fact that they are both single parents of daughters. Her little girl is named Simone and his is named Grace. Both of them are licensed pilots and Tanner is also in the entertainment industry and is a professional race car driver who competes in rally, drift, ice racing, time attack, hill climjb and rallycross.

He has "multiple podium placements", national championships, and world records and inspired Alicia to take stunt driving lessons. Foust is also a stunt performer, who has worked on television shows and films including Ford v Ferrari, Free Man, WESTWORLD, as well as several Fast & Furious movies. He co-hosted TOP GEAR USA and is also an X-Games champion. Congratulations to Tanner Foust and Courtney Leigh Willis and be on the lookout for the couple ti announce a wedding day.