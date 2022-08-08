Royal watchers believe Prince Charles is preparing to ascend to the throne

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Brides

Is the Prince of Wales headed to the throne?

Royal watchers don't miss a beat when it comes to the members of the House of Windsor and read into the most minute detail of the lives of Queen Elizabeth II and her family. There are rumblings that Prince Charles might be ready to soon ascend to the throne and become King of England based on a slight change in his official Instagram account. Woman &Home just published an article by Emma Shacklock that points out a slight change in wording that could mean something big is about to happen.

It was duly noted that the Clarence House account used to announce "The official Instagram Account of the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort." Now it has "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall" in bold print above The official Instagram account of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall". Could this simple change indicate that the 96-year-old Queen is finally ready to turn her kingdom over to her son and Charles will finally become King?

Will Prince Charles finally become king?

The secondary line on the Instagram page already lets fans know the Royal titles so why add the introduction? Royal watchers believe this small move indicates something is brewing at Buckingham palace and Prince Charles will soon be King.. Earlier this year the Queen made it known that it was her “sincere wish” that Duchess Camilla would be known as ‘Queen Consort’ when Charles takes the throne.

Soon after her momentous announcement, Prince Charles paid tribute to Duchess Camilla as he described how they were both “deeply conscious of the honor” that was “represented” by his mother’s wish. This suggests Elizabeth II has finally come to terms with the woman she did not believe was fit to be Queen. There have been times past such as after Prince Phillip passed away that Royal watchers believed the Queen would step down but she did not. As she is nearing her 100th birthday she will not be able to maintain her duties as in her younger years but time will tell if the longest reigning monarch will step down from her throne.

Royak watchers will continue to pay attention and note the most minute detail that they believe is leading the Prince of Wales and his Duchess rising to power.One ahs to wonder, how Queen Elizabeth feels about it all as she could have allowed Prince Charles and Camilla to marry decades ago.