Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to death

Orin Grant family Screen shot

Pastor fighting violence loses his son in a shooting

Orin Grant Sr. is a Louisiana pastor who has an outreach program to stop street violence in his community. He is now mourning the death of his son Orin Grant Jr. who was shot near St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna City where Grant Sr. preached and his namesake played drums every Sunday.

NBC News affiliate WDSU reported that 20-year-old Grant Jr., was shot and killed on Tuesday. The grieving pastor, who had been working for peace in the community, is now asking, “'What could I have done better or more?” “Now I have to live the rest of my life without my son."

Orin Grant Jr. Screen shot

The grieving father has a message for the shooter

Grant Sr. was also quoted as saying that at the time of the shooting his son was at his girlfriend’s house and might have According to been “lured out of the house. “In the backyard of his girlfriend’s house. He was shot by two individuals multiple times."

He also was quoted as saying he wanted to tell the person who murdered his son that “violence is not the answer.” “The negative use of weapons is not the answer. God renders forgiveness. Find peace with God,” According to WDSU News the family had just celebrated Grant Jr. graduating from high school.

Church violence is on the rise

Violence in and around churches has been on the rise in recent months. Last Sunday, the pastor of a Milwaukee church and his congregants found themselves in the middle of a deadly crossfire outside the church building just after the service ended.

Bishop Henry Kilpatrick of Reformation of Holiness Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, told ABC News affiliate WISN the following: “Upon them coming out of the church, a car pulled right here and began to fire at another car that was behind them.” “There was a massive shooting right here. Me and one of the deacons began to push the people back inside and tell them to hit the floor, get down on the floor, and they got down on the floor,” Kilpatrick, who founded the church 24 years ago with his late wife, Rose may have saved parishioners lives by his actions as no churchgoer was injured.

In July Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead was robbed of over one million dollars in jewelry by masked men on Live stream while in the pulpit of his New York church. There have been allegations that this was a setup for insurance fraud but the pastor denies he staged the heist.

