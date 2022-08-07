Thomas Jefferson's dream for his Poplar Forest home has been realized two centuries after his death

Poplar Forest Blue Ridge

Poplar Forest project is now complete



Thomas Jefferson the third US president had a dream that did not come to pass in his lifetime but now has come to fruition. On Friday there was a celebration and the grand opening of the Poplar Forest Parkway. Visitors to Jefferson’s Bedford County retreat home are now able to directly access the location via a 2.2-mile drive that connects to Enterprise Drive. This new route is intended to make the retreat home easier to find and more accessible. It is hoped this will greatly increase opportunities for education and site interpretation.

According to Alyson Ramsey, CEO, and president of Poplar Forest. this parkway project was paid for with $5.5 million dollars from grants, sponsors, and donors, which allowed the organization to complete everything debt-free. Jefferson stole away to his retreat every April when Monticello was "enlivened by the reanimation of birds, flowers, the fields, forests and gardens, He left his mountaintop to go on a three-day journey in search of "the solitude of a hermit" in a place he designed for himself".

Over two decades in the making

This is the culmination of close to a year and a half of construction, many more years more of dreaming and planning, and more than two centuries since Jefferson made his desires known. The 2.2-mile carriage drive was designed by Thomas Jefferson himself and he planned to construct it. The Poplar Forest Parkway was built based on the plans the third U.S. president drew up, and is winding along the very route he had chosen for entrance to his personal retreat.